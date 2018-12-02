The victim, a 42-year old man, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to Bellevue police.

A man who was shot Sunday morning in an apartment in Bellevue has improved to stable condition, according to local police.

Bellevue police said earlier that they had arrested a suspect in the shooting that left the man seriously injured.

“It appears to have been some kind of family dispute,” Seth Tyler, a spokesman for the Bellevue police department, said by phone.

The victim, a 42-year old man, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, Tyler said.

Officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the shooting that took place in a unit of Illahee Apartments in the 14000 block of Bel-Red Road, according to a statement posted on the Bellevue Police Department’s blog. They found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, it said.

Responders administered first aid until medics took the victim to the hospital, the statement said.

A K-9 team from Redmond Police found the suspect, a 31-year-old man, sitting in a car nearby.

There are no other suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the community, according to police, who are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Correction: The incident took place Sunday. An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that it occurred Friday.