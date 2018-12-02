The victim, a 42-year old man, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to Bellevue police.
A man who was shot Sunday morning in an apartment in Bellevue has improved to stable condition, according to local police.
Bellevue police said earlier that they had arrested a suspect in the shooting that left the man seriously injured.
“It appears to have been some kind of family dispute,” Seth Tyler, a spokesman for the Bellevue police department, said by phone.
The victim, a 42-year old man, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, Tyler said.
Most Read Local Stories
- Proof of alien visitors? Artifact from an ancient civilization? The truth is out there — in Seattle WATCH
- 'I am a gay Christian': Debates about LGBTQ acceptance roil Seattle-area nonprofits, churches VIEW
- Seattle, suburbs would lose all water pressure within 24 hours of catastrophic earthquake, city study says
- Puget Sound's orcas are back in town, thrilling onlookers at Alki
- 'Like terrain for a Jeep obstacle course': the enduring mystery of why Seattle can't fix its roads | Danny Westneat
Officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the shooting that took place in a unit of Illahee Apartments in the 14000 block of Bel-Red Road, according to a statement posted on the Bellevue Police Department’s blog. They found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, it said.
Responders administered first aid until medics took the victim to the hospital, the statement said.
A K-9 team from Redmond Police found the suspect, a 31-year-old man, sitting in a car nearby.
There are no other suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the community, according to police, who are still investigating the motive for the shooting.
Correction: The incident took place Sunday. An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that it occurred Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.