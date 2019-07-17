A man who was shot in the neck early Sunday during a fight at Seattle Center was declared brain dead and removed from life support Wednesday, according to a family member.

The relative identified the man who died as Paul Johnson, 22, in an email and said he was engaged to be married and had a 1-year-old daughter.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center, confirmed that Johnson had died. He had been in critical condition in the intensive care unit before his death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Johnson’s family with expenses.

Seattle police arrested a 22-year-old man on investigation of assault in connection with the shooting. Jail records show he posted a $50,000 bond and was released Monday.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Seattle police responded to a large fight at Second Avenue and Mercer Street. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, a shot was fired and hit the victim in the neck, which amped up the crowd’s hostility toward officers, Detective Mark Jamieson, a department spokesman, said earlier this week.

A witness told The Seattle Times on Sunday that the crowd was not hostile but instead shocked and distraught. Jamieson, however, said it “was not a passive, peaceful crowd offering their assistance. It was not under control for a period of time.”

The shooting resulted in an all-city callout, with officers from each of the department’s five precincts responding to the shooting scene. Police Chief Carmen Best described the scene as a “real melee” at a Monday news briefing.