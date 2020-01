Seattle homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found early Sunday morning in South Seattle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The body was next to a parked car in the 4200 block of South Willow Street. A citizen had reported seeing a man lying in the street a little before 1 a.m. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and declared the 52-year-old victim dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle police violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.