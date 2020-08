Major crimes detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15400 block of 30th Avenue South, according to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter account, which deemed the shooting a homicide and said a suspect fled.

Police haven’t shared any other information about the suspect or the victim.