A man shot by Tacoma police during a traffic stop Sunday, after authorities say he pointed a rifle at an officer, has died.

Hashim Jibri Wilson, a 28-year-old Spokane resident, died later that day of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say Wilson exited his vehicle with a rifle and pointed it at the officer who pulled him over in the 500 block of South 40th Street around 10:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department. The 39-year-old officer, a 10-year-veteran of the department, told Wilson to drop the weapon and shot him when he did not, according to the statement.

Wilson suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he later died.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Monday that the department did not have further details on the traffic stop to release.

The department’s criminal-investigations division is investigating the shooting, and its Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an independent investigation. Once they are complete, a deadly-force review board made up of both citizen members and police department employees will review the shooting.