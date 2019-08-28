A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot by his stepfather in White Center on Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at a house in the 10000 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The victim was shot once in the chest, he said.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, said UW Medicine spokeswoman Bobbi Nodell.

Abbott said it’s not yet known what led up to the shooting. Detectives were interviewing the stepfather Wednesday afternoon.