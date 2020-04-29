Seattle police shot and wounded a man Wednesday afternoon while responding to a domestic-violence incident in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers initially responded to Rainier Playfield in Columbia City at 2:15 p.m. to a report that a man was shooting at a woman and had fled with their 1-year-old daughter, said Seattle police Chief of Investigations Deanna Nollette.

After officers arrived at the scene, they confronted the man in nearby Mount Baker and shot and wounded him, she said. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. No further information about the man or his injuries was immediately available.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man had opened fire on police.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

No officers were injured during the incident. The woman and the infant are now safe, Nollette said, though the woman had been beaten and suffered serious injuries.

“This appears to be the culmination of a very long and involved domestic violence felony assault that was ongoing throughout the afternoon,” Nollette said.

The incident began with the woman being assaulted by the man in a family residence in Des Moines earlier Wednesday, she said. The man then forced the woman into a car and drove her to a hotel in South Seattle, where he continuing beating her, Nollette said. At one point, she said, the man beat the woman with an iron.

The man forced the woman back into the vehicle and drove to Columbia City, where the man fired two gunshots at the woman, once in the vehicle and once at Rainier Playfield, Nollette said.

The man then fled with the couple’s daughter. The woman flagged down a passerby and asked for help contacting police.

The man took the child and fled several blocks north, breaking into a Mount Baker building under construction. When the man left the building and slipped into a nearby alley, police confronted him and shot him. Officers recovered the child.

Nollette said police have seen an uptick in domestic violence calls since the statewide coronavirus quarantine began.

“We’ve seen an increase in domestic disturbances more than actual assaults at this point,” she said. “But we are working with our community partners and with the media to try to get word out for people that if they aren’t safe at home, that there are resources that they need to call for help.”