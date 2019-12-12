A man shot at least once by a Renton police officer Thursday afternoon has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the department.

The man was shot around 3:45 p.m. near 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 168th Street. Renton Police Department spokeswoman Sandra Havlik said the man had been “uncooperative” and had a knife and a gun. She could not immediately say whether the man had been holding the knife and gun or what led up to the shooting.

Havlik did not know the man’s age.

The Valley Investigative Team will investigate, with the Port of Seattle as the lead agency, Havlik said.

No officers were injured, according to police.

