A man shot by a Renton police sergeant Thursday afternoon has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the department.

The man was shot around 3:45 p.m. near 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 168th Street. A patrol sergeant said he approached the man after observing a liquor violation. He said the man pulled out “what appeared to be a shotgun,” according to a statement from the department. The sergeant fired at least one round as the man dropped the weapon and fled.

An officer arrived and fired a less-lethal round at the man, who police said “refused to obey commands to stop.” Police said the man pulled out a knife and moved toward the officers, and that the sergeant fired at least one more shot to stop him.

A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman said police would be providing the condition of the man who was shot.

Renton Police Department spokeswoman Sandra Havlik said further information would come from the Valley Investigative Team, which is investigating the shooting, with the Port of Seattle Police as the lead agency.

The Port of Seattle did not immediately respond.

The sergeant, who has worked for the department for more than 30 years, has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard for investigations of police shootings.

No officers were injured, according to police.