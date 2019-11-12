A Renton police officer shot a naked male who was pointing a gun at customers in a business and then raised the gun at the officer Tuesday morning, according to the department.

The person who was shot was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Northeast 44th Street at Interstate 405 is closed until noon at the earliest while officers investigate. Renton buses may be late picking up students because of traffic congestion, according to the Renton School District.

This is the second incident this year where a Renton police officer shot someone who was threatening others. In June, a police officer fatally shot a man after he threatened to hurt people inside a Renton bar while waving a knife. Then man then stabbed another person and was shot.

Officers responded to naked male pointing gun at customers in businesses. Arrived on scene male did not respond to commands, raised gun towards officer, officer fired at suspect, he appears in serious but stable condition and being treated by @RentonRFA . No further info/cm — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) November 12, 2019

This story will be updated as more information is available.