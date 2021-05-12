A man walking his dog near Silver Lake in Everett was fatally shot Tuesday after acting aggressively toward other people on the sidewalk, according to police. He was shot by a bystander who intervened.

The man who was shot had been walking his dog on the sidewalk around Silver Lake around 3:30 p.m. when, with no apparent provocation, he started “yelling and became aggressive towards people walking on the sidewalk around Silver Lake,” including a grandmother and her young granddaughter, police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Several nearby men attempted to intervene, but the man walking his dog responded by pepper-spraying and striking them with a metal baton. One of the men who attempted to intervene was armed with a pistol, and shot the dog-walker twice, wrote police spokesman Aaron Snell.

The injured man, who was described as being in his 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

The shooter willingly submitted to an interview with detectives, police said, as did numerous witnesses.

Everett Animal Control assumed custody of the dog.

The shooting victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.