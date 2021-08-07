A man was shot in the shoulder on Saturday morning at a motel on Aurora Avenue North in Queen Anne, according to Seattle police.

The victim flagged down an officer at about 3:40 a.m. and said he was shot after a brief argument with a guest at a hotel in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue, according to a news release. The Hillside Motel is at that location.

The victim, who said he was a hotel employee, was treated by the officer and Seattle Fire Medics, who transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police sought witnesses and evidence at the motel. No suspect was found. Detectives are investigating.