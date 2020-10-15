A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Seattle apartment complex Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 11200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast around 2:50 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found the man shot and provided first aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, police said.

The Fire Department said it transported the man to the hospital, but he died on the way there.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find a suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.