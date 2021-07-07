A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue, police reported.

Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 in the 3550 block of Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m., where they found the man with gunshot injuries, Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black said.

The man was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a suspect who was in the parking lot with the victim when the shooting occurred, Black said. She said officers believe they saw the suspect flee the parking lot in a silver sedan with tinted windows and damage to the car’s front passenger side.

No further information was immediately available.