A 32-year-old man in Auburn was shot and killed by a King County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic violence report Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesperson for the Sheriffs Office, said the deputy was getting his car washed on Eighth Avenue Southeast in Auburn when he was flagged down by someone who said a domestic violence situation involving a gun was happening around the corner.

“The deputy pulled up around the corner, in front of the house,” Abbott said. “Soon after contacting the female, there was some type of altercation with the male and that’s when the shots were fired.”

The deputy performed emergency medical aid on the man, as did medics who arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, Abbot said.

“I don’t have the details about what the altercation looked like,” he added. “We just know something happened. We don’t know what.”

The Valley Investigation Team — a multiagency unit of detectives and crime-scene technicians from the Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Tukwila, Renton and Port of Seattle police departments — will conduct the investigation.