A man was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Witnesses began calling Seattle police just before 1 p.m. to report a man had been shot in the 2900 block of Rainier Avenue South, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. According to witnesses, two men approached the victim and fired several shots at him, police said.

Officers began first aid on the victim before medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.