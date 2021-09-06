A man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Chinatown International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“At 5:14 a.m., 911 callers began reporting gunshots near the I-5 overpass at South Jackson Street,” according to the department’s police blotter. “Soon after, a caller at 8th Avenue South and South King Street reported he was with a man who had been shot in the arm.”

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the blotter.

Based on the victim’s blood trail, officers determined the shooting scene to be just north of the 900 block of South Jackson Street, on a trail to an encampment found near the easternmost lanes of Interstate 5 northbound, according to the blotter.

Police recovered several shell casings from the scene and from the shoulder of the highway, and detectives are continuing to investigate.