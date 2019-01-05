The shooting is being investigated as an incident of domestic violence. There are no other suspects and there is no danger to the community, Edmonds police said.

A man shot and wounded his sister and killed himself in the parking lot of an Edmonds waterfront restaurant Saturday, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Police responded at 11:43 a.m. to a report of a suicidal subject with shots fired. They found a man in the parking lot in the 300 block of Admiral Way dead from a gunshot wound and his sister wounded in the back, according to police. She was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was in stable condition.

A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

The identities of the sister and brother were not released.

