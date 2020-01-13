A King County homeowner shot and seriously wounded a man who was allegedly trespassing on his property near Issaquah, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old man who was shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

The property where the shooting occurred is in the 23900 block of Southeast Tiger Mountain Road in unincorporated King County, bordering the Tiger Mountain State Forest and near the Tiger Mountain trail head.

Major-crimes detectives are investigating.