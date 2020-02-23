A man shot and critically wounded his father-in-law in a Lake Forest Park apartment Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 14800 block of Bothell Way Northeast, according to Lt. Diego Zanella of the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

The man, in his 40s, got into an argument with his 63-year-old father-in-law, and shot him in the chest and leg, Zanella said. He then called the police and told them what he’d done, Zanella said.

The father-in-law was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The alleged shooter was cooperative and being interviewed by detectives Saturday evening, according to Zanella.