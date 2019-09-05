A man shot outside a business in Rainier Valley Wednesday night is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The man, who is in his 20s, told police he was standing outside a business at Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street when two men approached and shot him, according to a statement from Seattle police. Police responded around 9 p.m.

The man was in Harborview’s intensive-care unit as of Thursday afternoon, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

The Seattle Police Department’s gang unit is investigating the shooting.