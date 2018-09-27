The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Rainier Valley that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Willow Street, according to a 3:41 a.m. tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available to provide more information.