Matthew Leupold murdered the two women in January 2017 in their Tacoma home after using drugs with them and hearing voices, according to court documents.
TACOMA — A 34-year-old Olympia man has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for bludgeoning two women to death, beheading them and setting fire to their home.
KOMO-TV reports Matthew Leupold was sentenced Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of arson.
Court documents say Leupold murdered 31-year-old Theresa Greenhalgh and 22-year-old Mary Buras in January 2017 in their Tacoma home after using drugs with them and hearing voices.
Documents say he hit both in the head with a framing hammer and dragged them into a bathroom, where he cut off their heads.
Leupold later set fire to the house.
Court records say Leupold’s sister, Lindsey Leupold, pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance and served 90 days in jail.