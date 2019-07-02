By

BELLINGHAM — A man found guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering a young woman nearly 30 years ago near Bellingham has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

The Bellingham Herald reports Judge Robert Olson sentenced 51-year-old Timothy Bass of Everson Tuesday in Mandy Stavik’s death.

A jury found Bass guilty of murder May 24 after a three-week trial, as well as guilty of special verdicts for rape, attempted rape, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

On Nov. 24, 1989, Mandy Stavik went for a jog near her home east of Bellingham and never returned. Her body was found three days later in the Nooksack River.

A co-worker of Bass collected a cup and Coke can that he discarded and gave it to detectives. Authorities matched Bass’ DNA to evidence found on Stavik’s body and arrested him in December 2017.

The Associated Press

