TACOMA — A Washington state judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for running over his friend with a car.

The News Tribune reports that 21-year-old Jacob Williams was sentenced to more than six years in prison after running over 34-year-old Gerald Bryant.

Authorities say the men were friends, but an argument started March 8 after they were drinking outside a Tacoma apartment building.

Authorities say Williams went inside the apartment, got keys and drove over Bryant several times before leaving. He was later arrested.

Authorities say Bryant later died from his injuries.

Defense attorney Bryan Hershmann told the court Monday that Williams intended to leave and not hurt anyone.

Family members say Bryant leaves behind seven children.