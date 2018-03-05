The victim tried to fight off the attack by Robert German but was beaten and stomped unconscious, her face left unrecognizable. She suffered numerous injuries, including fractures to her orbital, nasal and jaw bones.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced last week to nearly 11 years in prison for the brutal beating and sexual assault of a homeless woman last year in White Center.

Robert German, who has been in custody since his arrest last March, was initially charged with first-degree assault with sexual motivation. In January, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, court records show.

The indecent-liberties charge is a felony sex offense that under state law makes German subject to the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, which can add additional time to German’s sentence if board members determine he is more likely than not to commit another sex offense if released.

King County Superior Court Judge Regina Cahan, who sentenced German to 10 ¾ years, also ordered that German be placed on community supervision for life should he be released from prison, according to court records. German will also be required to register as a sex offender, the records say.

In German’s statement of guilt, he claimed that he drank several beers and acted intentionally.

“I was not intoxicated to the level where I was unable to control my actions. I am deeply remorseful and regret what I did that night,” his plea statement reads.

Around 2 a.m. on March 2, 2017, German encountered the then-55-year-old victim near a bus shelter in the 9600 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. She attempted to get away from him by walking through the parking lot of a nearby building that houses the state Department of Social and Health Services, according to charging papers.

Video-surveillance footage obtained by detectives shows German grabbing the woman and knocking her to the ground in the parking lot, according to the charges. She tried to run but repeatedly fell to the ground in her struggle to get away from him, charging documents say.

He then grabbed her wrists and dragged her along the ground as she kicked and fought him, pulling her behind a false wall in front of the building, charging paper say.

Evidence at the scene indicates German sexually assaulted her or attempted to, the charges say. Evidence also suggested he used his feet to stomp and kick the woman’s head.

The beating lasted 11 minutes, leaving the victim unrecognizable, with a severe laceration across her face and fractures to her orbital, nasal and jaw bones, the charges say. Her eyes were swollen shut and her mouth was severely deformed, charging papers say.

A witness heard loud banging sounds, saw German run from the scene, and called 911 after finding the woman unconscious and struggling to breathe, say the charges.

Minutes later, German was found walking several blocks to the south with blood on his jeans and underwear, according to charging documents.