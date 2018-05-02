The 23-year-old man was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted theft and third-degree assault.

TACOMA — A man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout cookie stand in Tacoma has been sentenced.

The News Tribune reports that 23-year-old Roman Anthony Mira was sentenced to nine months behind bars. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree attempted theft and third-degree assault as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.

Charging papers say Mira approached a 10-year-old girl and her mother as they sold cookies March 10 outside a grocery store. The papers say Mira questioned the mother about her fanny pack before saying, “Give me all your money and no one will get hurt.”

The mother said Mira lifted his sweatshirt, exposing what she thought might have been a gun.

She said Mira walked away after she told him she had nothing to give him.