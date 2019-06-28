At least he brought doughnuts.

A man broke into a King County Sheriff’s Office administrative space in Fairwood, southeast of Renton, saying he needed a preventive jail stint, according to the Sheriff’s Office. But he also had a gift for the deputies he knew would come.

The 26-year-old man reportedly shattered the storefront’s glass window shortly after midnight last week, sat down in a backroom where deputies usually do paperwork, put his feet up in a chair, turned on the TV and lit a cigar, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, he admitted his actions and said he would rather go to jail for breaking into the storefront than “kill his roommate,'” the Sheriff’s Office said, without elaborating on the roommate’s perceived offenses.

“But, fearing deputies would be mad at him for the break-in, the suspect brought along a peace offering: a fresh box of donuts he’d just purchased from a nearby grocery store,” the Sheriff’s Office’s post reads. “What cop doesn’t love donuts, right?”

The suspect got his wish and was booked into King County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The post says the fate of the doughnuts was not known.