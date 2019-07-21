An African-American man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a Tacoma Police Department officer during a traffic stop Sunday morning, according to police.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the officer shot the man, described as being in his mid-20s, after he exited his vehicle armed with a rifle and pointed it at the officer, a white, 10-year department veteran. The man was alone in the vehicle, which the unidentified officer had stopped in the 400 block of south 40th Street about 10:45 a.m. Cool said the shooting victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A telephone message left at the hospital seeking the man’s condition was not returned Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old officer was not injured, Cool said. Detectives from Tacoma police responded to the scene. No other information was available Sunday evening.