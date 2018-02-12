A witness said a dark-colored sedan pulled up and the people inside got out, then one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Seattle police detectives are investigating a Sunday evening shooting in Pioneer Square that left a 19-year-old man in the hospital.

Multiple calls about shots being fired near the 100 block of Cherry Street came in to police dispatch just before 7 p.m., and witnesses described two males running into a parking garage in the 100 block of James Street.

When officers arrived they found the two men inside the parking garage; one of the men had two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and he was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center, where police say he is recovering.

The other man told police that he and the wounded man were walking near First Avenue and Cherry Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and the occupants got out to confront them.

“An argument ensued, and one of the suspects pulled a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim,” police wrote on the Seattle Police Department crime blotter. “The victims then fled on foot and ran the block to the parking garage where officers located them.”

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.