A man who tried to escape a Washington State Patrol trooper by attempting to leap from one span of the Highway 520 bridge to another ended up in cold water and the county jail, according to police.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the man had been in a disabled vehicle in the middle of the Evergreen Point floating bridge about 11:30 p.m. Monday when a trooper stopped to help.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, and a check of the license plate revealed that the vehicle was stolen, according to KOMO News and Johnson. The suspect was also wanted on a felony warrant, Johnson said.

As the driver realized he might be arrested, he ran from the trooper and tried to jump from one bridge span to the other, plunging 60 feet into Lake Washington, KOMO reported. The water was in the mid-40-degree range, and police said the man was splashing and yelling for help.

He was pulled from the water by the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol, Johnson said.

The man was checked out at a local hospital and then booked into King County Jail on investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and the felony warrant, Johnson said.