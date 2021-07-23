By
SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife at a Bellevue bar has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dylan Scott Jennings entered the plea Thursday in King County Superior Court in the death of 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez, KOMO-TV reported.

Jennings, 34, is accused of shooting Lopez on July 5 at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue, where Lopez worked.

Jennings remains in jail in lieu of $3 million bail.

Court documents say that a week before the shooting, Jennings stole his brother’s gun safe, used a hacksaw to break it open and stole the handgun inside.

He then drove his motorcycle to the tavern intending to kill Lopez, who had started dating someone else after their separation, court documents said.

Jennings reportedly said he was “taking care of business” in an interview with investigators, court documents show.

Court documents also show that in 2015, Jennings was convicted of domestic violence assault after he threw a previous girlfriend to the ground and strangled her.

