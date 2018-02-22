A Seattle police officer suffered a burn to his lower right leg after one of the Molotov cocktails ignited when another officer dropped a flash-bang device.

A former Seattle man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device for throwing unlit Molotov cocktails at Seattle police during the May Day 2016 protests, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Wil Casey Floyd, 33, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced June 1. Under a plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 37 months in prison, although U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez is not bound by that agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The FBI said Floyd moved out of Seattle soon after the 2016 protests and had been moving around the country before his arrest on a federal warrant in April 2017 at his mother’s house in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

During the Seattle protests, Seattle police Officer Paul Ducre Jr. suffered a burn to his lower right leg after one of the Molotov cocktails ignited when another officer dropped a flash-bang device.

After the fire, Seattle police collected five shattered Molotov cocktails, discarded latex gloves and black clothing as well as a black-and-red diaper bag with an intact Molotov cocktail inside, according to the complaint. The devices were constructed from green beer bottles that contained gasoline, with a tampon acting as a stopper and a strip of white cloth as a wick.

From footage that investigators reviewed — including videos posted to YouTube and aired by TV stations, as well as photos and videos taken by private citizens — they saw a man “dressed in full ‘black bloc’ attire” with a diaper bag standing in the area where the bottle was thrown at Ducre. The footage also showed the same man a few minutes later, no longer wearing the black clothing or carrying the bag, according to the complaint.

A police officer in Richland alerted investigators in October 2016 that the suspect was Floyd and provided a link to Floyd’s Facebook profile, the complaint says. A search of the page turned up references to the Seattle May Day event, including a comment purportedly written by Floyd: “ ‘It’s gunna (sic) be a blast,’ accompanied by a smiley face emoticon,” the complaint said.

In searching for Floyd, Seattle police detectives and FBI agents sent leads to investigators in multiple states. Last April, the FBI was notified that Floyd had booked a plane ticket, flying from San Diego to Milwaukee, with a stopover in Denver, the complaint says.

After securing a federal warrant to obtain Floyd’s DNA and fingerprints, investigators were in Denver when Floyd got off the plane — and the complaint says he voluntarily spoke with police. Floyd admitted he assembled the Molotov cocktails and threw them at officers, though he “claimed he did not ignite any of the devices before he threw them and that he had no intention of doing so,” according to the complaint.

After throwing the Molotov cocktails, the complaint says Floyd “panicked,” dropped the diaper bag in the middle of the street near Safeco Field, shed his black clothing nearby and left the area.