A man was killed and a teenage boy was wounded when they apparently opened fire on each other during a party Friday night in Burien, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.
The two were attending a party in an unoccupied unit at the Alcove Apartments near South 120th Street and First Avenue South when they stepped into the hallway just before 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. A witness reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots.
The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the two shot each other, although the reason is unclear.
The dead man is 18 and from Maple Valley. The wounded victim is 17 and from Newcastle. He is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
