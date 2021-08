A man shot and killed another man who he said was attempting to rob him on Capitol Hill early Tuesday, according to Seattle police.

Police officers were called to the shooting in the 1000 block of East John Street at 1:12 a.m. They found a 24-year-old man on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 39-year-old man at the scene told officers that the man had tried to rob him and he opened fire.

No further details were immediately available.