State patrol officials say the driver of the second vehicle was a teenager who was seriously hurt.
LACEY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a 28-year-old Tacoma man is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Lacey and crashing into an oncoming car.
The News Tribune reports that the accident happened about 4:40 a.m. Sunday. The man’s car crashed into a sport-utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Chehalis girl. The girl suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Trooper Guy Gill.
Gill said the crash is under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.