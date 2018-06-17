State patrol officials say the driver of the second vehicle was a teenager who was seriously hurt.

LACEY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a 28-year-old Tacoma man is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Lacey and crashing into an oncoming car.

The News Tribune reports that the accident happened about 4:40 a.m. Sunday. The man’s car crashed into a sport-utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Chehalis girl. The girl suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Trooper Guy Gill.

Gill said the crash is under investigation.