Tukwila police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night after an argument during an after-hours gathering at a business, according to a police spokesman.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Stephen Poree and determined he died from a gunshot wound to the neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 14600 block of Tukwila International Boulevard, where they found one man dead at the scene and transported a second man to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with nonlife threatening injuries, Officer Victor Masters said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man, who was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent early Saturday on investigation of homicide, but he was released Monday afternoon pending further investigation, according to Masters and jail records.

Masters said the shooting was not random and involved acquaintances who were together when they got into a dispute, either inside or outside of a business. The investigation is ongoing, he said.