Police took a man into custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Tacoma Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and South M Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired, said Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. They arrived within two minutes of receiving the call, and found a man laying on the ground unresponsive, Haddow said.

After officers attempted life-saving measures, the man was transported to the hospital, where he died later Thursday.

A second man contacted officers at the scene shortly after, and was taken into custody, Haddow said. Police don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, but are continuing their investigation.

Haddow said she didn’t have any more information on the men or the altercation.