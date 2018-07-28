Crime
Man found dead in southwest Seattle; police investigating as homicide

A Seattle Police Officer blocks off the road at 1st Ave and S Kenyon Street on Saturday, July 28, 2018, after a man was found dead Saturday after a car sped away in the 8400 block of First Avenue South. (Rebekah Welch / The Seattle Times)
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the ground after a car sped away in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue South.

Dominic Gates
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday  after a car sped away in the 8400 block of First Avenue South.

Witnesses told detectives they saw some kind of disturbance and a car heading away fast just before 3:30 p.m. When they discovered a body on the ground, they called police.

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud said little information was available. Police were waiting Saturday evening for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. The man was probably in his 30s. But Michaud said police have not yet identified him or any suspects.

The incident happened south of the city’s southern waste-transfer station, on the edge of the Highland Park neighborhood.

Dominic Gates: 206-464-2963 or dgates@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @dominicgates.
