Man found dead in southwest Seattle; police investigating as homicide

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday after a car sped away in the 8400 block of First Avenue South.
The incident happened south of the city’s southern waste-transfer station, on the edge of the Highland Park neighborhood.
