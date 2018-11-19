The victim was 26 years old. Investigators do not yet know what led up to the shooting or how many suspects may have been involved, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed near White Center on Monday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators do not yet know what led up to the shooting or how many suspects may have been involved, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.
Deputies were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. and found the victim dead inside the house in the 10000 block of First Avenue Southwest, Abbott said.
The suspect or suspects fled, but it’s unknown whether on foot or in a vehicle, Abbott said. A K-9 search of the area did not find anyone.
Major-crimes detectives are on the scene investigating. There were multiple witnesses, Abbott said.
