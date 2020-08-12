Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in Tacoma on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of South Yakima Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of multiple shooters in a parking lot near the city’s Department of Licensing, according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department.

Witnesses told officers several cars fled the area, including a black SUV with a possible shooting victim inside, police said.

A few minutes later, the statement said, callers told police a man who had been shot was in a black SUV at South 54th Street and South J Street. Bystanders pulled him out of the car and started lifesaving measures, police said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department.

No arrests have been made, said Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

No further information was immediately available.