Renton police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a small shopping center Friday night.

The man was possibly involved in a dispute shortly before he was shot around 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street, a Renton police spokesperson said on Twitter. The man died about 50 minutes later.

The shooter apparently fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. A photo posted by police on Twitter showed crime scene tape strung up in the parking lot outside a Safeway.

Officers onscene due to a shooting in the 4300 Blk NE 4th St; reports of a lone adult male vic w/serious injuries. Possible dispute precipitated shooting; suspect vehicle fled scene. Avoid area; investigation on-going. /clm pic.twitter.com/bLepGw8eGR — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 30, 2021