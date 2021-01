Police are investigating a Rainier Valley homicide that left a man in his late 20s dead Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South just before 9 p.m., according to Seattle 911 logs.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., said Seattle police spokesperson Officer Valerie Carson. She declined to say how the man died.

No further information was immediately available.