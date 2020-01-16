A man shot to death during a road-rage incident in University Place, Pierce County, on Wednesday has been identified as 48-year-old Darek Williams, a DuPont resident.

Before the shooting, Williams was spotted driving recklessly downhill on Chambers Creek Road West about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In his Chevy Silverado, Williams passed several vehicles on the two-lane road and eventually stopped in the middle of the road.

Williams got out of his truck holding a gun, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

A Dodge Ram truck behind the Silverado was forced to stop and the passenger, a 42-year-old Steilacoom man, got out of the truck with his own gun.

The men got into a verbal confrontation and Williams was shot.

An off-duty firefighter who was in another stopped vehicle attempted CPR on Williams but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter and his son-in-law remained at the scene until deputies arrived.

Detectives have not arrested the shooter.

Chambers Creek Road remained closed for hours during the investigation.

It was unknown why Williams was driving recklessly and got out of his truck with a gun.