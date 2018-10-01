Detectives closed the road while investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of several streets.

A 40-year-old man died in a Monday afternoon two-car collision in the Magnolia neighborhood of northwest Seattle, according to firefighters.

The crash happened at 2:32 p.m. along Thorndyke Avenue West, a 30 mph arterial along the east slope of Magnolia. Police and firefighters responded to the 2400 block where the avenue meets Thorndyke Place West, one of several streets that connect at odd angles. Firefighters had to extricate the victim.

The driver who died was hit while turning onto the avenue from a side street, said police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud. The other driver was uninjured.

Buses were detoured.