A 58-year-old man was killed by a driver in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Lake City, according to Seattle police.

Police went to the 3000 block of 127th Avenue Northeast at about 10:45 p.m. after a passerby called 911 to report that an injured man was lying in the road. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicates the man was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle, Seattle police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Seattle police at 206-684-8923.