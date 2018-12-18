The incident was near the 84th Avenue South onramp to southbound Highway 167.

A driver struck and killed a man who was walking in Kent Tuesday morning and fled the scene, according to Washington State Patrol.

The hit-and-run was near the 84th Avenue South onramp to southbound Highway 167. The ramp was closed as of 6:58 a.m., according to a tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson of WSP.