Police announced Wednesday night they’re searching for suspects involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Fife earlier in the evening.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of 62nd Avenue East around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, according to the Fife Police Department. When they arrived, they found a “Good Samaritan” performing CPR on a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers took over to continue providing treatment, but the man died at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and no further information about the victim was immediately available.