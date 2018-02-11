Seattle police said the investigation into the shooting of a 27-year-old man is ongoing, seeking public help

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a South Seattle nightclub, according to Seattle police.

At 1:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man shot inside the Studio Seven night club at 110 S. Horton Street, said Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson. Officers “immediately began life-saving measures for the man.” The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have made no arrests and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.